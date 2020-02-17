They played for Chelsea and Man United – but who got the better deal?

Although he may not be the first name you think of, Mal Donaghy is one of several players who represented both Chelsea and Man United – but which club got the better deal?

A Luton legend who played 488 games for the club, Donaghy also represented United and Chelsea towards the end of an 18-year playing career - and just before the two clubs rose to trophy-winning prominence. Moving to Manchester in 1988, the Northern Irishman was a fringe player during much of his time at Old Trafford, but he did play a part in the Cup Winners’ Cup success of 1991.

A year after that victory, Donaghy – by now 35 – joined Chelsea, helping the Blues to an 11th-place finish and the FA Cup final... which was lost to United thanks to goals from Eric Cantona (two), Brian McClair and Mark Hughes... about whom, more later.

Rating per club: Chelsea 6/10, Man United 6/10