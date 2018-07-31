Transfers: What every Premier League club still needs

With the transfer window closing earlier this summer, clubs have nine days left until their squads must be finalised for the first half of the season.

Some, such as Brighton and West Ham, have been on shopping sprees that would make Dale Winton jealous, while fans of clubs like Spurs, Burnley and Palace must be starting to wonder if their clubs have mislaid the chequebook.

But where does your team need to strengthen? We’ve done a stock-take at every Premier League club and worked out who needs what.

