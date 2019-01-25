The weirdest transfers in British football history

Paul Merson said Faubert’s agent “should be knighted” for earning him a move to the Bernabeu, but it wasn’t a memorable spell for the defender.

He made just two appearances and appeared to fall asleep while on the bench, although he later told FourFourTwo: “I just closed my eyes because I was bored for half a second and they took a picture and said I was sleeping! But I don’t sleep on the bench – I prefer a bed...”



After Faubert also managed to miss training by mistake, the Merengues decided not to make his move permanent. After all, the stony expression of club legend Alfredo Di Stefano at the Frenchman’s presentation said it all.