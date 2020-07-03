News and Features
Date of birth: April 4, 2003
Instagram: @harveyelliott07
Clubs(s): Fulham, Liverpool, Blackburn Rovers (loan)
Country: England
Signing fee: Undisclosed
Became the Premier League's youngest player in May 2019 when he made his top-flight debut as a late substitute in Fulham's 1-0 win at Wolves aged just 16 years and 30 days. The winger joined Liverpool that summer and continued to set records when he made his Reds bow against MK Dons in the League Cup, becoming the youngest player to start a match for the club at 16 years and 174 days. A key player for Blackburn during a season on loan at the Championship club, Elliott has shone in England's second division.
