Liverpool agree £35m deal with medical booked for new arrival: report
Liverpool have agreed a transfer which could be worth up to £35 million next summer
Liverpool and Aston Villa have negotiated a deal which sees Harvey Elliott heading to Villa Park.
The ex-Fulham midfielder leaves Anfield on transfer deadline day after several years with the club, having won two Premier League titles.
Elliott joined in a £4.3m transfer from Craven Cottage whilst still a teenager, his fee ultimately decided by a tribunal.
The 22-year-old has made just two appearances this season, amounting to six minutes on the pitch and is thought to be surplus to requirements by Arne Slot.
He has made 149 appearances for the Reds ahead of joining Villa on a season-long loan, but is unlikely to represent Liverpool again due to the conditions of the deal.
🚨🟣🔵 BREAKING: Aston Villa reach verbal agreement with Liverpool to sign Harvey Elliott, here we go!Agreement in place with Liverpool on loan with obligation to buy guaranteed for £35m package.Medical being arranged. 🏴 pic.twitter.com/p8yOtRF6hBSeptember 1, 2025
According to Fabrizio Romano, Liverpool have negotiated a loan-with-obligation which will see the club earn £35m from Elliott's sale next summer.
Villa are under difficult financial constraints this year due to Profitability and Sustainability regulations (PSR) and have been unable to sign many players for fees.
Much of their business late in the window has involved loans and free transfers.
Therefore, it makes sense for the Villans to defer their Elliott payment by 12 months in order to avoid financial or potentially sporting sanctions for exceeding the allowable three-year loss limit stipulated by PSR.
Elliott is valued at €30m (£26m) by Transfermarkt and has two years remaining on his Liverpool contract. He will have 12 months remaining at Anfield when his Villa switch is finalised permanently.
Meanwhile, Liverpool are expected to announce the signing of Marc Guehi this evening as the player will reportedly undergo a medical before sealing a switch from Crystal Palace to the north-west.
Joe joined FourFourTwo as senior digital writer in July 2025 after five years covering Leeds United in the Championship and Premier League. Joe's 'Mastermind' specialist subject is 2000s-era Newcastle United having had a season ticket at St. James' Park for 10 years before relocating to Leeds and later London. Joe takes a keen interest in youth football, covering PL2, U21 Euros, as well as U20 and U17 World Cups in the past, in addition to hosting the industry-leading football recruitment-focused SCOUTED podcast. He is also one of the lucky few to have 'hit top bins' as a contestant on Soccer AM. It wasn't a shin-roller.
