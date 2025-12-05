Arne Slot's man management questioned after Liverpool outcast treatment

Liverpool sent Harvey Elliott to Aston Villa in the summer

Arne Slot's man management has been called into question after it emerged he has barely spoken to one of his title-winning players who departed on loan in the summer.

Harvey Elliott left for a loan spell at Aston Villa on transfer deadline day, hoping to get more playing time than the minimal role he played in Liverpool's Premier League triumph last season.

But the 22-year-old has had not much luck at his new club, with reports last month suggesting Liverpool may look to recall Elliott in the January transfer window.

Arne Slot criticised over handling of Harvey Elliott

Harvey Elliott ended the season with a smile last term after Liverpool won the Premier League title (Image credit: Getty Images)

Elliott has struggled to get game time since making the switch to Villa Park, appearing for just 167 minutes across five games.

The midfielder has not even been in Unai Emery's Premier League matchday squad over the past six games (albeit he was ineligible to face Liverpool last month in any case).

Harvey Elliott struggled to get minutes at Liverpool last season and has had no better luck at Aston Villa this term (Image credit: Getty Images)

Elliott's plight led to the media asking Slot about him at his Friday morning press conference, with the Liverpool boss saying: "No, I haven't had contact with him a lot.

"I think only once or twice and that was before he played Feyenoord away and after he played Feyenoord away, but that had more to do with that he played against a former club of mine.

"So no, I haven't been speaking to him. I am aware of his situation, of course. I knew how difficult it already was for him over here, so I think I know how he feels at this moment.

"But you should ask those questions at Villa and not over here when it's about his playing time over there."

Arne Slot has been criticised for not checking in with Harvey Elliott more (Image credit: Getty Images)

Those words raised eyebrows on social media, given the manager has acknowledged the loanee's situation.

The feeling is that Slot should be taking a more hands-on approach with a player who is ultimately still under contract at Liverpool and could well return to the club at some point.

Slot's more distant relationship has led fans to draw unfavourable comparisons with his predecessor Jurgen Klopp, who was renowned for his man-management skills.

However, in FourFourTwo's view, sticking the boot in on Slot over this might be a bit unfair.

For starters, clubs now routinely have loan managers who are much more explicitly tasked with checking in on players who have been sent out for a temporary switch. Liverpool appointed Gary Probert to that role in September.

Second, Slot has his hands full at the moment dealing with the players he actually has in the building amid Liverpool's dreadful run of form.

Finally, as Slot indicated, Elliott is currently Villa's player. Liverpool would surely be unhappy with another club sticking the oar in with anyone they had on loan; it's simple professional courtesy to a fellow manager not to be putting other words in Elliott's ear at this stage.

Slot may feel there is little to be gained from doing so, anyway: they can either have a conversation upon Elliott's return, if he even goes back to Liverpool at all.