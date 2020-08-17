Inter Milan News and Features
Name: Inter Milan
Founded: 1908
Home ground: San Siro
League Titles: 18
Instagram: @inter
A genuine giant of Italian and European football, Inter have never been relegated from Serie A, winning a then-record five successive league titles from 2006 to 2010. Inter's Scudetto, Coppa Italia and Champions League treble of 2010 remains unprecedented in Italian football. The Nerazzurri still boast the longest unbroken run in a top-flight league in mainland Europe. Past players include Giuseppe Meazza, Mario Corso, Sandro Mazzola, Walter Zenga and Javier Zanetti.
