Inter Milan News and Features

Name: Inter Milan

Founded: 1908

Home ground: San Siro

League Titles: 18

Instagram: @inter

A genuine giant of Italian and European football, Inter have never been relegated from Serie A, winning a then-record five successive league titles from 2006 to 2010. Inter's Scudetto, Coppa Italia and Champions League treble of 2010 remains unprecedented in Italian football. The Nerazzurri still boast the longest unbroken run in a top-flight league in mainland Europe. Past players include Giuseppe Meazza, Mario Corso, Sandro Mazzola, Walter Zenga and Javier Zanetti.

Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi: Manchester City weigh up £500m deal involving their sister club

By FourFourTwo Staff

Rumours are circling about the wantaway Barcelona star, with the Eastlands outfit looking the most likely

Quiz! Can you name the top-scoring trios in Europe last season?

By FourFourTwo Staff

Quiz Three's the magic number - but which goalscorers have combined for the most goals last campaign?

Quiz
Kingsley Coman

Quiz! Can you name every Champions League final scorer since 2000?

By FourFourTwo Staff

Quiz Kingsley Coman's joined a pantheon of European legends - but who else has struck in the biggest games of history?

Quiz
Barcelona target Inter's Martinez and Man City's Garcia as rebuild begins

Barcelona target Inter's Martinez and Manchester City's Eric Garcia as rebuild begins

By Ed McCambridge

Newly-appointed Barcelona manager Ronald Koeman hopes Lionel Messi can be convinced to stay, with younger targets identified for necessary rebuild

Inter Milan

Quiz! Can you name every club to reach a Europa League or UEFA Cup final?

Posted

Football quiz How many finalists of Europe's secondary competition can you name?

Football quiz
Sevilla vs Inter Milan live stream

Sevilla vs Inter Milan live stream: how to watch the Europa League wherever you are in the world

Posted

Buying guide How to watch a Sevilla vs Inter Milan live stream, as Spain and Italy battle it out in the Europa League final

Buying guide
Cristiano Ronaldo

The 14 best-paid footballers in the world 2020

By Alasdair Mackenzie

Who has the biggest bank account of them all? These are the highest paid footballers in 2020

Romelu Lukaku, Inter Milan

The riddle of Romelu Lukaku: a story of one of the greatest debut seasons Inter Milan have ever seen

By Ed McCambridge

The Belgian striker has not looked back since leaving the Premier League, and the results have been remarkable

Which Barcelona players could leave the crisis club this summer?

Which Barcelona players could leave the crisis club this summer?

By Ed McCambridge

Barcelona’s humiliating Champions League exit is set to spark a summer of upheaval at the club. Which players could land transfers out of Catalonia?

