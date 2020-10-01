Kekana's moving tribute to mentor Mosimane

Mamelodi Sundowns captain Hlompho Kekana has released a powerful tribute to Pitso Mosimane following the coach’s departure fro Downs to join Egyptian giants Al Ahly.

Mosimane confirmed his exit from the Brazilians on Wednesday and was named as the new Al Ahly coach on Thursday afternoon, with the 56-year-old jetting out to begin working straight away.

He leaves behind a stunning legacy at Sundowns having guided the Brazilians to multiple trophies across a glittering seven-year stint at Chloorkop.

It is no secret that Mosimane has a strong bond with the players that he coaches and none more so than Kekana, who has been the captain and backbone of Mosimane’s title winning sides.

The Downs captain released a moving statement on Thursday afternoon thanking Mosimane for their time together.