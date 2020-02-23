Lautaro Martinez News and Features

Trending

Date of birth: August 22, 1997
Instagram: @lautaromartinez
Club(s): Racing, Inter Milan
Country: Argentina
Signing fee: £22.5 million

The Argentina international has impressive pace and technique and as a younger player started out in defence before switching to attack. Signed for Racing in his home country as a teenager and made his senior debut aged 18 in a spell where he scored 26 goals in 58 appearances before moving on. In March 2018, he received his first international call-up and headed to Inter Milan four months later on a five-year deal. Has a bright future.

Football rumours from the media

By PA Staff

Football rumours from the media

By FourFourTwo Staff

Football rumours from the media

By FourFourTwo Staff

Mauricio Pochettino says Barcelona target Lautaro Martinez 'is one of the best strikers in the world'

By Billy Dunmore

Barcelona Former Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino has claimed piled praise on in-demand Inter Milan striker Lautaro Martinez.

Chelsea to the break bank in a battle with Barcelona for Lautaro Martinez - report

By Billy Dunmore

Chelsea Barcelona are reportedly 'closer than ever' to signing Lautaro Martinez from Inter Milan, but could face competition from Chelsea.

Barcelona's second preference after Lautaro Martinez is Liverpool target Timo Werner

By Billy Dunmore

Barcelona Barcelona are reportedly keeping tabs on RB Leipzig's Timo Werner but Liverpool remain favourites to sign the striker.

Inter Milan ask Barcelona for three players to be included in the Lautaro Martinez deal

By Billy Dunmore

Barcelona Inter Milan will reportedly request that Barcelona include certain players in any deal for Lautaro Martinez.

Barcelona prepare mega cash-plus-players bid for Inter's Lautaro Martinez

By Alasdair Mackenzie

Barcelona Inter Milan striker Lautaro Martinez will be the subject of a huge bid from Barcelona this summer, according to reports.

Inter Milan weigh up bid for Arsenal's Aubameyang with £92m to spend - report

By Billy Dunmore

Arsenal Inter Milan are believed to be lining up a summer move for Arsenal captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

