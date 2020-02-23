Lautaro Martinez News and Features
Date of birth: August 22, 1997
Instagram: @lautaromartinez
Club(s): Racing, Inter Milan
Country: Argentina
Signing fee: £22.5 million
The Argentina international has impressive pace and technique and as a younger player started out in defence before switching to attack. Signed for Racing in his home country as a teenager and made his senior debut aged 18 in a spell where he scored 26 goals in 58 appearances before moving on. In March 2018, he received his first international call-up and headed to Inter Milan four months later on a five-year deal. Has a bright future.
Mauricio Pochettino says Barcelona target Lautaro Martinez 'is one of the best strikers in the world'
By Billy Dunmore
Barcelona Former Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino has claimed piled praise on in-demand Inter Milan striker Lautaro Martinez.
Chelsea to the break bank in a battle with Barcelona for Lautaro Martinez - report
By Billy Dunmore
Chelsea Barcelona are reportedly 'closer than ever' to signing Lautaro Martinez from Inter Milan, but could face competition from Chelsea.
Barcelona's second preference after Lautaro Martinez is Liverpool target Timo Werner
By Billy Dunmore
Barcelona Barcelona are reportedly keeping tabs on RB Leipzig's Timo Werner but Liverpool remain favourites to sign the striker.
Inter Milan ask Barcelona for three players to be included in the Lautaro Martinez deal
By Billy Dunmore
Barcelona Inter Milan will reportedly request that Barcelona include certain players in any deal for Lautaro Martinez.
Barcelona prepare mega cash-plus-players bid for Inter's Lautaro Martinez
By Alasdair Mackenzie
Barcelona Inter Milan striker Lautaro Martinez will be the subject of a huge bid from Barcelona this summer, according to reports.
