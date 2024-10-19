‘He doesn’t get the respect his talent deserves, he’s got everything you’d look for in a striker – if I could pick anyone for Chelsea to sign, I’d pick him’: Glen Johnson names the star that he’d love the Blues to recruit in January

Chelsea have picked up 14 points from their first seven games under Enzo Maresca, after the Italian was recruited to replace Mauricio Pochettino as boss this summer.

The Blues signed the likes of Joao Felix, Pedro Neto and Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall in an attempt to strengthen their squad, and early results have been good.

Maresca’s side haven’t lost a league match since the opening day of the season, to rise to fourth in the table ahead of this weekend’s action.

Chelsea’s former defender expects Anfield test for Maresca

Enzo Maresca (Image credit: Getty Images)

Former Blues defender Glen Johnson believes that Sunday’s trip to Liverpool will be a real test of Maresca’s credentials.

“When I’ve watched Chelsea this season, there have been moments where they have looked irresistible,” Johnson said, speaking in association with Genting Casino.

Joao Felix (Image credit: Angel Martinez/Getty Images)

“I don’t think anyone can complain with how things are going after seven games so far because Chelsea are only four points off the top of the table. After the last few seasons, Chelsea would be biting your arm off to be in this type of position. The challenge is sustaining it and remaining consistent.

“The games that Chelsea have won are the ones that you would expect them to win. Maresca has earned a great amount of credit so far, but Chelsea haven’t delivered a scalp yet. They haven’t put it together against one of the best teams in the Premier League yet – that’s the challenge they’ll be facing this weekend.”

Johnson picks out one particular player as the club’s best signing this summer. “Joao Felix is the signing that has excited me the most,” he said. “He’s obviously a standout technician, but I just hope he can do it all the time because that’s the reason they signed him.

“He’s capable of anything, but obviously we need to see it a little bit more often. I’d probably say he’s the exciting one.”

Chelsea may yet move back into the transfer market in January, and Johnson knows exactly who he’d sign, if he had the choice.

“I would love to see Chelsea make a move for Lautaro Matinez at Inter – he’s a proper goalscorer,” the former defender said.

“I’m sure there are loads of clubs that would love to sign him, not just Chelsea. He’s one of those players who probably doesn’t get the respect that his talent deserves or doesn’t get a fuss made over his talent.

“I don’t understand why that is because he’s got everything that you would look for in a striker. If I could pick anyone for Chelsea to sign, I’d pick him.”