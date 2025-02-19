Real Madrid vs Manchester City LIVE: Build-up, latest updates, how to watch Champions League blockbuster

Refresh

You or off? (Image credit: Photo by Ion Alcoba Beitia/Getty Images) Two innocuous three-letter words of the English language have caused a storm in Spain since the weekend, with fans, players, and pundits poring over their semantic differences. The context here is that one of them was preceded by the ‘f’ word, uttered by Jude Bellingham in Madrid’s 1-1 draw at Osasuna on Saturday. Bellingham was shown a red card, but the case for the defence exploding out of the Madrid camp has been that he said ‘f*** off’ as opposed to ‘f*** you’. In other words, he was chastising himself, and not abusing the referee. The linguistic analysis of these foreign words, covering radio phone-ins and TV chat shows, has been as frenzied as it has forensic. Football, hey?

Team news: Man City The big question for City is whether Erling Haaland is fit enough to start the game. The talismanic striker was taken off against Newcastle at the weekend and while he has been included in the squad, there are lingering doubts over his fitness. Jack Grealish is also a doubt after picking up a knock in the first leg. He has also travelled to Spain but Pep Guardiola has other options in his position. Amid City's defensive turmoil, there's welcome news with the return of Ruben Dias and Nathan Ake to the squad. Manchester City 22-man squad Ruben Dias, John Stones, Nathan Ake, Omar Marmoush, Mateo Kovacic, Erling Haaland, Jack Grealish, Jeremy Doku,, Nico Gonzalez, Kevin De Bruyne, Stefan Ortega Moreno, Ilkay Gundogan, Bernardo Silva, Josko Gvardiol, Savinho, Matheus Nunes, Ederson, Scott Carson, Abdukodir Khusanov, Phil Foden, Rico Lewis, James McAtee.

Team news: Real Madrid The home side welcome back defenders Antonio Rudiger and David Alaba after they missed the first leg through injury. Lucas Vázquez is also back in the 22-man squad but is a major doubt to play. Otherwise, the stars are all present and correct, with Vinicius Jr, Jude Bellingham, and Kylian Mbappé all set to start. The line-up will be revealed closer to kick-off but here are the players in the suqad. 22-man squad Thibaut Courtois, Andriy Lunin, Sergio Mestre, Lucas Vazquez, Raul Asencio, Antonio Rudiger, David Alaba, Jesus Vallejo, Fran Garcia, Ferland Mendy, Jude Bellingham, Federico Valverde, Luka Modric, Aurelien Tchouameni, Eduardo Camavinga, Dani Ceballos, Arda Guler, Vinicius Junior, Kylian Mbappe, Rodrygo, Endrick, Brahim Diaz.

How did we get here? A knockout clash between the past two winners of the Champions League, before we've even got to the knockout stages... it does feel a little odd (not that you'll hear us complaining). There's a new format for the Champions League this year, and the first phase is now actually a league. Instead of the old groups, there was one mega league of 36 teams, with 16 going through the knockout rounds - last-16, quarter-finals, semi-finals, final. The league's top 8 teams went through automatically, while the bottom 12 were eliminated. The 16 teams in the middle, finishing from places 9-24, were entered into a play-off round, which threw up this incredible tie between two the pre-tournament favourites (Madrid finished 11th, while City scraped in in 22nd place).