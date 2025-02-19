Live
Real Madrid vs Manchester City LIVE: Build-up, latest updates, how to watch Champions League blockbuster
All the action from the second leg of the play-off tie between the past two winners of the Champions League
Hello and welcome along to FourFourTwo's live coverage of a blockbuster clash in the Champions League. It's the second leg of the play-off tie between the past two winners of the competition, Real Madrid and Manchester City.
The first leg last week was a classic, with City blowing a 2-1 lead with five minutes remaining and Madrid punishing them to win 3-2 and take a one-goal aggregate lead into tonight's game at their home of the Bernabéu.
The stage is set for another thriller, and we'll have it all covered right here, with live updates from the build-up and the game itself, along with all the information you could possibly want on how to watch.
WATCHING REAL MADRID VS MANCHESTER CITY: THE ESSENTIALS
- Date: Wednesday, February 19
- Kick-off time: 8pm GMT / 3pm ET
- FREE Stream: RTÉ (Ireland)
- TV & Streaming: TNT Sports, Discovery+ (UK) | CBS Golazo, Paramount+ (US) | DAZN (Canada, New Zealand) | Stan Sport (Australia)
LIVE: Latest Updates
You or off?
Two innocuous three-letter words of the English language have caused a storm in Spain since the weekend, with fans, players, and pundits poring over their semantic differences.
The context here is that one of them was preceded by the ‘f’ word, uttered by Jude Bellingham in Madrid’s 1-1 draw at Osasuna on Saturday. Bellingham was shown a red card, but the case for the defence exploding out of the Madrid camp has been that he said ‘f*** off’ as opposed to ‘f*** you’. In other words, he was chastising himself, and not abusing the referee.
The linguistic analysis of these foreign words, covering radio phone-ins and TV chat shows, has been as frenzied as it has forensic. Football, hey?
Pep's Champions League record
The Man City boss has a storied history with this competition. We've got a piece charting his UCL results right back to his time at Barcelona.
Team news: Man City
The big question for City is whether Erling Haaland is fit enough to start the game. The talismanic striker was taken off against Newcastle at the weekend and while he has been included in the squad, there are lingering doubts over his fitness. Jack Grealish is also a doubt after picking up a knock in the first leg. He has also travelled to Spain but Pep Guardiola has other options in his position. Amid City's defensive turmoil, there's welcome news with the return of Ruben Dias and Nathan Ake to the squad.
Manchester City 22-man squad
Ruben Dias, John Stones, Nathan Ake, Omar Marmoush, Mateo Kovacic, Erling Haaland, Jack Grealish, Jeremy Doku,, Nico Gonzalez, Kevin De Bruyne, Stefan Ortega Moreno, Ilkay Gundogan, Bernardo Silva, Josko Gvardiol, Savinho, Matheus Nunes, Ederson, Scott Carson, Abdukodir Khusanov, Phil Foden, Rico Lewis, James McAtee.
Team news: Real Madrid
The home side welcome back defenders Antonio Rudiger and David Alaba after they missed the first leg through injury. Lucas Vázquez is also back in the 22-man squad but is a major doubt to play. Otherwise, the stars are all present and correct, with Vinicius Jr, Jude Bellingham, and Kylian Mbappé all set to start. The line-up will be revealed closer to kick-off but here are the players in the suqad.
22-man squad
Thibaut Courtois, Andriy Lunin, Sergio Mestre, Lucas Vazquez, Raul Asencio, Antonio Rudiger, David Alaba, Jesus Vallejo, Fran Garcia, Ferland Mendy, Jude Bellingham, Federico Valverde, Luka Modric, Aurelien Tchouameni, Eduardo Camavinga, Dani Ceballos, Arda Guler, Vinicius Junior, Kylian Mbappe, Rodrygo, Endrick, Brahim Diaz.
Quiz time!
We've still got a few hours until kick-off, so why not sharpen up by putting your knowledge to the test?
The stage is set
How did we get here?
A knockout clash between the past two winners of the Champions League, before we've even got to the knockout stages... it does feel a little odd (not that you'll hear us complaining).
There's a new format for the Champions League this year, and the first phase is now actually a league. Instead of the old groups, there was one mega league of 36 teams, with 16 going through the knockout rounds - last-16, quarter-finals, semi-finals, final. The league's top 8 teams went through automatically, while the bottom 12 were eliminated.
The 16 teams in the middle, finishing from places 9-24, were entered into a play-off round, which threw up this incredible tie between two the pre-tournament favourites (Madrid finished 11th, while City scraped in in 22nd place).
First leg re-cap
Real Madrid lead the tie on aggregate after snatching a 3-2 victory at the Etihad Stadium last week. Man City led 2-1 with five minutes to go, but somehow conspired to throw it away – not for the first time in this uncharacteristically sloppy season of theirs.
Erling Haaland opened the scoring for the hosts on 19 minutes with a neat finish after a chipped through ball from Jack Grealish, and it was the Norwegian star striker who put City ahead again from the penalty spot late on after Kylian Mbappé had equalised on the hour with a fortuitous mis-kicked volley.
But having worked their way into a golden position, City could not see it out. Six minutes later, with four minutes of normal time remaining, the former City man Brahim Díaz was first to a rebound which he calmly stroked home. And the disappointment turned to a nightmare for City in the dying minutes as Vinicius Jr pounced on a loose ball, sprinted towards goal and lifted the ball over the keeper. It was going wide, but Jude Bellingham was racing from midfield to slide in and tap in at the back post to spark wild celebrations among the Madrid camp.
