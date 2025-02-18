Watch Real Madrid v Manchester City: Live stream, TV channels for Champions League play-off

Real Madrid defend a corner in the first leg last week

Watch Real Madrid v Manchester City on Wednesday 19 February for a mouthwatering clash in the second leg of their Champions League play-off. Here, FourFourTwo brings you all the information on how to watch Madrid vs City online and on TV, wherever you are in the world.

As the past two winners of the Champions League, Real Madrid and Manchester City wouldn't have expected to be in this position at all, but lowly placings in the opening group phase put them both into the play-offs, and only one side can emerge to the knockout phase.

The first leg last week was an instant classic, Madrid winning 3-2 away at the Etihad Stadium, despite City having led 2-1 with five minutes to go. The stage is set for another blockbuster game at the Bernabeu in Madrid on Wednesday night.

You won't want to miss this one, and you don't have to – with plenty of viewing options globally, here are all the details on how to watch a Real Madrid v Man City live stream from anywhere in the world.

Key information

• Real Madrid v Manchester City Date: Tuesday, February 11, 2025

• Real Madrid v Manchester City Kick-off time: 8.00pm GMT / 3.00pm ET

• Real Madrid v Manchester City Venue: Etihad Stadium, Manchester

• Real Madrid v Manchester City FREE stream: RTÉ (Ireland)

• Real Madrid v Manchester City TV & Streaming: TNT Sports, Discovery+ (UK) | Paramount+ (US)

• Watch from anywhere: Try NordVPN risk-free

Watch Real Madrid v Man City: FREE live stream in Ireland

You can watch Real Madrid v Man City for free if you're in Ireland, with public broadcaster RTÉ showing Wednesday's Champions League clash on TV and online.

RTÉ has the rights to show one Champions League match per week, and City's visit to Madrid makes the cut this week. Coverage starts at 7.30pm GMT.

You can watch the game on free-to-air television on RTÉ 2, which is available on all digital TV's in Ireland. To watch Real Madrid v Man City online, you can use the RTÉ Player streaming platform, or you can simply watch RTÉ 2 via a web-based browser player without registration or sign-in.

Away from Ireland right now? You can still watch RTÉ while abroad by using a VPN – more on that below.

Watch Real Madrid v Manchester City from anywhere

What if you're away from home for Real Madrid v Manchester City and your usual streaming service is geo-restricted? Well, there is a neat solution. A VPN - or Virtual Private Network - is a piece of software that sets your IP address to make your device appear to be in any country in the world.

Provided it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, you can use a VPN to unblock the streaming services you subscribe to, and it also comes with added internet security benefits.

FourFourTwo’s colleagues TechRadar are experts in this field, and they reckon NordVPN is the best VPN provider on the market.

Get over 70% off NordVPN with this deal TechRadar love NordVPN’s super speedy connections, trustworthy security and the fact it works with Android, Apple, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, PS4 and loads more. You also get a money-back guarantee, 24/7 support and it's currently available for a knockdown price. Back of the net!

Watch Real Madrid v Man City: Live stream in the UK

Fans in the UK can watch Man City against Real Madrid on February 19 through TNT Sports and Discovery+.

For television viewers, the game is on TNT Sports 1, with coverage starting at 7pm GMT, meaning one hour of build-up before the 8pm GMT kick-off.

To watch Man City against Real Madrid online, the TNT Sports coverage will be simulcast on the Discovery+ streaming platform. Subscriptions cost £30.99 but you do get almost every single Champions League game live.

Watch Real Madrid v Manchester City elsewhere in the world

Watch Real Madrid v Manchester City in the US

Fans in the US can watch a Real Madrid v Manchester City live stream on Paramount+, which is the home of the Champions League in the US.

This is the CBS Golazo coverage with Kate Abdo, Thierry Henry, Jamie Carragher, and Micah Richards.

You can get Paramount+ for just $7.99 a month on the Essential package, or $12.99 for Showtime, which strips out the adverts and adds a heap of movies. All Champions League and Europa League games are included on both plans.

Kick-off is at 3.00pm ET / 12.00pm PT on February 19.

Can I watch Real Madrid v Manchester City in Australia?

Fans in Australia can watch Real Madrid v Manchester City on Stan Sport, which is the main Champions League rights-holder down under.

First of all you'll need a base subscription to the Stan streaming platform, where prices start from $12 a month, and from there you'll need to add the Stan Sport package, currently priced at $15 a month.

It's an early start for fans in Australia – kick-off is at 7am AEDT on Thursday February 20.

Can I watch Real Madrid v Manchester City in New Zealand?

You can indeed watch Real Madrid v Manchester City in New Zealand, with DAZN New Zealand showing the crucial Champions League game.

Subscriptions to DAZN start at $14.99 a month on a 12-month rolling contract, or $29.99 for a flexible monthly plan.

Kick-off for this game scheduled at 9am NZDT on Thursday February 20.

Can I watch Real Madrid v Manchester City in Canada?

Similarly to New Zealand, there will be a Real Madrid v Manchester City live stream on DAZN on Wednesday. Subscriptions cost $34.99 on a monthly basis.

► How to watch Champions League live streams from anywhere in the world in 2024/25