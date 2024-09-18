Line-up quiz! Can you name the Manchester City line-up from the 2023 Champions League final against Inter Milan?

Time for another football quiz. This one's a line-up quiz concerning the 2023 Champions League final between Manchester City and Inter Milan.

For all the domestic success that had stemmed from their Abu Dhabi takeover, European glory was the ultimate prize that Man City craved.

They finally claimed it by beating Inter 1-0 at the Ataturk Olympic Stadium in Istanbul, thereby completing the treble.

Pep Guardiola's side had already finished five points clear of Arsenal to win the Premier League title and then beaten Manchester United in the FA Cup final.

Man City had seen off RB Leipzig, Bayern Munich and Real Madrid in the knockout rounds to put them on the brink of history as they prepared to face Inter.

A single goal settled a tense final against the Nerazzurri, who had finished third in Serie A under Simone Inzaghi.

There's no time limit for this one and don’t forget to tweet your scores @FourFourTwo and then share with your mates. How many of that Man City team can you name?

