10% off gear at FourFourTwo & Kitbag's shop

Through Kitbag.com, you can get your hands on kit for a variety of nations participating at this summer's global showpiece in South Africa, from Brazil to Holland via Australia and Portugal.

BUY IT:The official FourFourTwo.com shop

England fans can get their hands on the Three Lions' new away strip - launched by Kasabian in Paris earlier this year - or bag the stylish special edition anthem jackets.

GEAR:Get your England World Cup attire

And if it's boots you're after, Kitbag have got the lot. The latest footwear worn by Cristiano Ronaldo, Wayne Rooney, Fernando Torres and Didier Drogba are all available.

To celebrate the new online shop, as an exclusive offer to FourFourTwo readers, you can get 10% off any offer. Click here to shop now.

Follow FFT.com on Twitter

Join FFT.com on Facebook