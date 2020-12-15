10-man Chiefs extend winless run after SuperSport defeat

Kaizer Chiefs extended their winless run in the DStv Premiership to five games after suffering a 2-1 defeat to SuperSport United at the Lucas Moripe Stadium on Tuesday evening.

Gavin Hunt made one change to the starting line up with Siyabonga Ngezana replacing Kgotso Moleko, while Kaitano Tembo were without the services of midfielder Teboho Mokwena through suspension.

Amakhosi got off to a great start and showed their intent early on as Njabulo Blom saw his effort blocked by Onismor Bhasera after he was played through on goal by Lebogang Manyama.

Manyama then had two chance to break the deadlock in the space of two minutes but saw his efforts sail inches wide of the SuperSport goal.

Itumeleng Khune came to his sides rescue in the 25th minute when he made a crucial save with Bradley Grobler lurking in the area waiting for a loose ball.

Manyama should have opened the scoring for Chiefs in the 31st minute but blazed his effort over the crossbar before Ngezana's header hit the outside top net in the 39th minute.

SuperSport were then forced into making a change with 10 minutes to play until the break when Keenan Philipps was stretched off the field with an injury and subsequently replaced by Luke Fleurs.

The home side eventually opened the scoring on the stroke of half time when he showed his composure to lob the ball past Khune to make it 1-0 as the game went into the half time break.

SuperSport came out guns blazing in the second half and doubled their lead in the 52nd minute when Grobler's pass found Sipho Mbule, who blasted his strike past Khune to make it 2-0.

Hunt made his first change of the game when Dumisani Zuma came on to replace Anthony Akumu before Tembo made a chance of his own two minutes later as Bongani Khumalo came on for Thatayaone Ditlhokwe.

The visitors were then reduced to 10-men in the 64th minute when Philani Zulu was shown a straight red card for his challenge on Gamphani Lungu.

The Soweto giants then opted to bring on a fresh pair of legs in the 70th minute as Leonardo Castro was taken off and replaced by Siphosakhe Ntiya-Ntiya before bringing on Lazarous Kambole for Ngcobo with seven minutes left to play until the final whistle.

Chiefs were then awarded a penalty in the 88th minute when Zuma was brought down in the box. Manyama stepped up to converts the penalty and reduce the deficit.

However, SuperSport held on to their lead over Amakhosi until the final whistle to walk away with all three points at the Lucas Moripe Stadium.