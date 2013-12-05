2014 FIFA World Cup winners to pocket $35m

Total contributions for the 32 participants in the tournament have increased by 37 per cent from 2010, with the champions poised to pocket $5 million more than Spain did following their victory in South Africa.

The rise in prize money - announced by FIFA general secretary Jerome Valcke following a meeting of the Executive Committee ahead of the World Cup draw in Brazil on Friday - will see a total of $576 million paid out to the teams, compared to $420 million at the previous World Cup.

The runners-up will receive $25 million, with the sides who finish third and fourth set to pocket $22 million and $20 million respectively.

Quarter-finallists will collect $14 million each, while round of 16 participants will be handed $9 million.

Sides eliminated in the group stage will earn $8 million, with every team receiving a payment of $1.5 million for preparation costs.