2014 FIFA World Cup winners to pocket $35m
The winners of the 2014 FIFA World Cup will receive $35 million (USD) in prize money, the governing body announced on Thursday.
Total contributions for the 32 participants in the tournament have increased by 37 per cent from 2010, with the champions poised to pocket $5 million more than Spain did following their victory in South Africa.
The rise in prize money - announced by FIFA general secretary Jerome Valcke following a meeting of the Executive Committee ahead of the World Cup draw in Brazil on Friday - will see a total of $576 million paid out to the teams, compared to $420 million at the previous World Cup.
The runners-up will receive $25 million, with the sides who finish third and fourth set to pocket $22 million and $20 million respectively.
Quarter-finallists will collect $14 million each, while round of 16 participants will be handed $9 million.
Sides eliminated in the group stage will earn $8 million, with every team receiving a payment of $1.5 million for preparation costs.
