324 seconds of pain – Lallana's injury curse continues as sub is subbed
Adam Lallana managed to stay on the pitch for only 324 seconds as another injury concern cut short his involvement against Crystal Palace.
Adam Lallana's World Cup fitness is in fresh doubt after limping off just five minutes into his appearance in Liverpool's clash with Crystal Palace on Saturday.
The 29-year-old, who has only started one Premier League match this term, was replaced by Dejan Lovren 324 seconds after coming on just after the hour mark at Selhurst Park.
He appeared to tweak a muscle in stretching to challenge Eagles captain Luka Milivojevic.
Lallana has been plagued by a persistent thigh problem this season, although he was included in Gareth Southgate's latest England squad and featured off the bench against Italy on Tuesday.
But another lengthy lay-off could deny him the chance to prove his readiness for Russia 2018.
5 - Adam Lallana's spell of five minutes is the shortest amount of time a substitute has played before being subbed off in the Premier League this season. Cameo.March 31, 2018
