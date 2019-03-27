Tottenham and West Ham set to fight for Torino midfielder

The 25-year-old has enjoyed an impressive debut season in Serie A since arriving from Monaco last summer.

His form under Walter Mazzarri has attracted attention from the two Premier League clubs, who have been knocking on the door for months, according to La Gazzetta dello Sport.

Both sides are looking to bulk up their midfield options after Spurs sold Mousa Dembele to China in January, while West Ham lost Jack Wilshere and Carlos Sanchez to injury for lengthy periods this season.

Meite’s price tag is believed to be around £25 million, and he has a deal with the Turin club running until June 2023.

The France Under-20 international has scored two goals in 25 appearances from the heart of Torino’s midfield this season.

