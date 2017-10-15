A-League Review: Bobo double sinks Wellington Phoenix, Taggart rescues Perth Glory point

A brace from Brazilian striker Bobo proved vital for reigning A-League champions Sydney FC, as they beat Wellington Phoenix 3-2 in a gripping encounter on Sunday.

Bobo put Sydney ahead just shy of the half-hour mark, rounding off a lovely team move with an effort that deflected in off a defender, before Michael Zullo then bundled in a cross to double the lead shortly after.

Wellington pulled one back through Andrija Kaluderovic on the stroke of half-time, but Bobo restored the two-goal cushion a few minutes after the restart with a close-range header.

Dario Vidosic's header after an hour helped Wellington make things tense towards the end, but Sydney dug deep and held on despite the pressure to wrap up all three points.

A dramatic finish prevented Newcastle Jets from securing a second successive league win, with Perth Glory rescuing a 2-2 draw.

Adam Taggart's fine early opener gave the Jets a bad start, but goals from Roy O'Donovan and Ben Kantarovski in the 30th and 60th minute seemed to be enough to secure all three points.

But Taggart struck again right at the end, turning in a Chris Harold cross to salvage a draw for the visitors, who claimed their first point of the season.