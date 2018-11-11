A-League Review: Glory go top, Bolt in attendance as Mariners lose to Victory

Perth Glory went top of the A-League with a 2-0 win at Adelaide United, while Usain Bolt was in attendance as Central Coast Mariners were beaten 4-1 by Melbourne Victory.

Glory took advantage of Sydney FC's 1-1 draw at Newcastle Jets as two second-half goals sent them to the summit.

Andy Keogh tapped in his fourth goal in four games after Alex Grant's header was brilliantly saved by Paul Izzo and Fabio Ferreira squared for Chris Ikonomidis late on to move them two points clear of Sydney.

Sprint legend Bolt, who left the Mariners after eight weeks with the club this month, was in the stands at AAMI Park as Central Coast remained winless.

Victory wasted numerous early chances and saw a Kosta Barbarouses effort disallowed for offside, but Keisuke Honda lashed home a 30th-minute opener after Georg Niedermeier had carelessly given the ball away.

Terry Antonis then slipped in James Troisi down the left side of the box to double the lead from a tight angle five minutes later.

Corey Brown put Victory in full command in first-half injury time on the rebound after Antonis had a shot saved.

Mario Shabow pulled one back for Central Coast but Victory rounded off an excellent performance when Joshua Hope added a stoppage-time fourth.



