A-League Review: Successive hat-tricks for Bobo as Sydney move eight clear

Bobo's second hat-trick in as many games helped Sydney to a 6-0 demolition of Perth Glory that moved the defending champions eight points clear at the A-League summit.

The leaders took full advantage of Newcastle Jets' 2-1 defeat to Melbourne Victory 24 hours earlier as three goals in a nine-minute burst in the second half preceded Bobo taking his tally for the season to 13 to complete a resounding success.

Graham Arnold's men only led 1-0 at the break thanks to Brandon O'Neill but the tone for a one-sided second half was set as Adrian Mierzejewski - having two minutes earlier seen a goal overturned by the VAR for offside - was soon celebrating for real thanks to a deflected strike.

Milos Ninkovic then rattled the crossbar and Alex Brosque glanced in Michael Zullo's cross before Jacob Poscoliero hauled down Bobo, who stepped up to slot home from the penalty spot.

The Brazilian doubled his tally with a fine volley on the swivel in the 90th minute and his successive hat-tricks - after three goals in a 4-1 defeat of Wellington Phoenix last week - were sealed when he squeezed home another spot-kick via the post in stoppage time.

FT | That's one clinical performance from your Sky Blues as we equal Brisbane's undefeated home record of 23 games... December 30, 2017

In the day's earlier game, Brisbane Roar survived playing the second half a man down to secure a 2-1 victory at Adelaide United.

The Roar were two up thanks to goals from Fahid Ben Khalfallah and Massimo Maccarone - the Italian's fourth in five games - when captain Matt McKay was given a straight red card on the stroke of half-time for kicking out at Nikola Mileusnic.

McKay's punishment was upgraded from the initial yellow after referee Adam Fielding consulted with the VAR, but, although Adelaide halved the deficit in the 69th minute through George Blackwood, they could not capitalise on their numerical advantage.