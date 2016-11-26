A-League Review: Victory win as leaders Sydney are held

Melbourne Victory closed the gap on Sydney FC at the top of the A-League with a 2-0 win over struggling Newcastle Jets.

New Zealand international Marcos Rojas was influential in both goal at AAMI Park, although he was denied a brace as his opener was deemed an own goal after it deflected off Iain Fyfe.

Rojas' name was on the scoresheet two minutes later as he converted a swift counter-attack to move Victory into second place in the table – level on points 13 points with rivals Melbourne City and Brisbane Roar.

Sydney's advantage still stands at a handy seven points but Graham Arnold's side failed to win for only the second time in eight outings this term when they were held to a goalless draw by bottom club Adelaide United.

Marcelo Carrusca and James Holland passed up chances to make it an even more forgettable night for Sydney, but United remain without a victory to their name this term.