A look at the numbers behind Harry Kane’s 200 goals for Tottenham

Harry Kane scored his 200th goal for Tottenham in the Europa League on Thursday as he continues his path towards becoming the club’s greatest ever goalscorer.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the numbers behind his goals.

Joining the 200 club

"A great milestone to reach but hopefully a few more to come!"— Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) November 5, 2020

Kane became just the third Spurs player to score a double century of goals, following in the footsteps of Jimmy Greaves and Bobby Smith. Smith finished with 208 goals, a record that will surely be surpassed in the coming weeks, while Greaves’ all-time record of 266 is a bit further away. But if the England captain stays at the club and stays injury free, he will have eyes on overtaking that tally.

Europa League milestones

Kane, right, scored his first Tottenham goal as an 18-year-old in 2011 (Julien Behal/PA)

While Kane is far too good to be playing in the Europa League, it is a competition that will always be special to him. He opened his account as a fresh-faced 18-year-old by scoring in a 4-0 win at Shamrock Rovers way back in 2011 and then brought up his 200th in the 2-1 win over Ludogorets on Thursday. His 100th goal came in a Premier League win at Everton in 2017.

Home and away

Kane was the last Tottenham goalscorer at White Hart Lane (Nick Potts/PA)

Kane can certainly not be accused of being a flat-track bully and scoring the majority of goals at home as he has actually scored more away. It is a fairly even split, though, with 99 coming at home, 100 away and one at a neutral venue. He has played at three home venues, scoring 49 at White Hart Lane, 29 at Wembley and 21 at their rebuilt stadium.

North London dominance

The striker loves a big game, testified by the fact that no one has scored more goals in north London derbies than him. He has scored 10 times against Arsenal in only 13 games.

Where does he score his goals?

Naturally the majority of Kane’s goals have come in the Premier League and his next one will be his 150th. His current tally of 149 is the joint 10th of all time as he tries to overhaul some of the iconic names of the English game. He is already Spurs’ top European goalscorer, with 20 Champions League goals, 11 in the Europa League and five in Europa League qualifiers. The FA Cup has brought him 10 goals while he has scored five in the League Cup.

Season by season