A timeline of Fenway Sports Group’s Liverpool ownership

October 15, 2010

John W Henry, principal owner of New England Sports Ventures, completed a £300million purchase of Liverpool (Fiona Hanson/PA)

NESV, fronted by principal owner John W Henry, complete the £300million purchase of Liverpool, avoiding the threat of administration due to a £237m debt owed to Royal Bank of Scotland. They inherit a club 18th in the Premier League after their worst start to a season since Liverpool returned to the top flight in 1962.

November 3, 2010

Damien Comolli appointed director of football strategy as the new owners try to bring in a European model for the club.

January 8, 2010

Roy Hodgson sacked with the club 12th in the table, just four points above the bottom three, having won only seven of 20 Premier League matches. Former player and manager Kenny Dalglish returns for a second spell in charge on a temporary basis.

January 31, 2010

Andy Carroll (left) and Luis Suarez (right) with manager Kenny Dalglish (Peter Byrne/PA)

Star striker and fan favourite Fernando Torres is sold to Chelsea for a British transfer record £50m. Ajax’s Uruguay forward Luis Suarez (£22.7m) and Newcastle’s Andy Carroll (£35m) arrive.

May 12, 2010

Dalglish signs a three-year permanent contract after guiding team to fifth.

December 20, 2011

Suarez banned for eight matches after being found guilty of racially abusing Manchester United’s Patrice Evra.

February 26, 2012

Liverpool’s captain Steven Gerrard lifts the Carling Cup, the first trophy under American ownership (Nick Potts/PA)

Liverpool win their first trophy under the new owners, beating Cardiff on penalties in the League Cup final.

April 12, 2012

Comolli sacked for failures in the transfer market.

May 16, 2012

Dalglish sacked after failing to secure a Champions League place, despite winning the League Cup and reaching the FA Cup final.

June 1, 2012

Brendan Rodgers was appointed as successor to Kenny Dalglish (Barrington Coombs/PA)

Brendan Rodgers appointed new manager.

October 15, 2012

Liverpool announce plans to remain at Anfield and redevelop the ground, abandoning plans for a new stadium in Stanley Park.

July 13, 2013

What do you think they're smoking over there at Emirates?— John W. Henry (@John_W_Henry) July 24, 2013

Henry writes his now-famous Tweet in response to Arsenal making an offer of £40,000,001 for Luis Suarez, in the mistaken belief they had triggered a release clause.

May 11, 2014

Liverpool finish second in the Premier League, missing out on a first league title for 24 years by two points to Manchester City.

July 11, 2014

Suarez signs for Barcelona (Nick Potts/PA)

Liverpool sell Suarez to Barcelona for a club-record £75m.

December 4, 2014

A £115m-million redevelopment of the Main Stand is announced.

February 5, 2015

Record kit deal, worth £300m, signed with New Balance.

October 4, 2015

Rodgers sacked with the club 10th in the Premier League.

October 8, 2015

Jurgen Klopp was appointed Liverpool manager in October 2015 (Peter Byrne/PA)

Jurgen Klopp appointed manager.

February 10, 2016

FSG apologise to fans, who staged a walk-out in a home game against Sunderland, and abandon plans for significant ticket price rises.

February 28, 2016

Liverpool lose League Cup final to Manchester City on penalties.

May 18, 2016

Liverpool lose their first European final of the FSG reign (David Davies/PA)

Liverpool lose Europa Cup final 3-1 to Sevilla.

July 18, 2016

Klopp signs a new, six-year contract.

September 9, 2016:

New Main Stand is officially opened with a home match against Leicester.

January 1, 2018

Liverpool break their transfer record with the £75m signing of Virgil Van Dijk, making the Holland captain the world’s most expensive defender.

May 26, 2018

Mohamed Salah was injured early in teh Champions League final defeat to Real Madrid (Nick Potts/PA)

Liverpool lose Champions League final 3-1 to Real Madrid.

February 8, 2019

Liverpool announce record pre-tax profits of £125m.

May 7, 2019

A night that Anfield will never forget… 😍— Liverpool FC (@LFC) May 10, 2019

Liverpool produce one of the greatest comebacks in their history with a remarkable 4-0 second-leg victory over Barcelona to reach a second successive Champions League final.

May 12, 2019

After a thrilling title race Liverpool finished second with a record 97 points, finishing a point behind Manchester City.

June 1, 2019

Liverpool won a sixth European Cup in Madrid (Peter Byrne/PA)

Club claims sixth European Cup with victory over Tottenham in Madrid.