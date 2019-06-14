Here's how much Manchester United will have to pay for defensive target
By Greg Lea
Manchester United will have to pay at least £50m to sign Crystal Palace defender Aaron Wan-Bissaka, report Sky Sports.
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is keen to bring the right-back to Old Trafford after his superb season at Selhurst Park.
Palace are not prepared to sell their academpy product on the cheap, however, with the club hierarchy valuing Wan-Bissaka at £70m.
United may not have to pay that much for the defender, but Palace will not accepting anything less than £50m.
The England Under-21 international is thought to be interested in a move, although he has not submitted a transfer request.
And given that Wan-Bissaka is under contract until 2022, Palace do not feel any pressure to sell one of their star players.
