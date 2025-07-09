Manchester United report: Shock €90m bid for Aurelien Tchouameni lodged, ahead of huge rebuild

Manchester United have reportedly launched a bid for Real Madrid midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni.

It’s a name that comes somewhat out of nowhere from Manchester United's perspective, with much of the focus centring on the pursuit of Brentford man Bryan Mbeumo.

It would be another strengthening in the centre of Ruben Amorim’s squad, having added Matheus Cunha to their ranks at the start of the window.

Manchester United reportedly drop big bid on Tchouameni

Tchouameni has been filling in at centre-back for Madrid this season (Image credit: Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno/Getty Images)

Should United start the new season with Mbeumo in a red shirt, it’s fair to assume he would take one of the “dual no.10” roles with Cunha in Amorim’s 3-4-2-1 setup.

As captain and, currently, chief creator, Bruno Fernandes will also surely get a look in, potentially dropping to one of the deeper midfield roles, but that may require a sturdier presence next to him as the Portugal international is not a natural defender.

Amorim may be able to use a sturdy midfielder as part of his rebuild (Image credit: Getty Images)

That’s where Tchouameni comes in, who, according to journalist Eduardo Inda on El Chiringuito, United have tabled a bid of €90m for.

The France international is a midfielder by trade but, such a presence he is defensively, that he’s played many of his minutes for Los Blancos in the backline this season.

However, Spanish outlet DefensaCentral do not believe Madrid are going to be willing to let the 25-year-old go, even in the face of such a substantial bid.

That appears to be backed up by Alonso’s comments, stating after their win against Borussia Dortmund: “Our system today was defined by Aurelien Tchouameni.”

New Madrid boss Xabi Alonso appears to be a big fan of the French midfielder (Image credit: Getty Images)

In FourFourTwo’s opinion, this looks like a difficult deal to get over the line, with United widely reported to need sales after the purchase of Mbeumo to seal any more business.

Nevertheless, Tchouameni would be ideal for United. Not only would he prove the perfect anchor to unleash the creative power of Fernandes from deeper areas, he would also provide a level of cover at centre-back in the case of an injury crisis.

But he has appeared 57 times for Madrid this season, not exactly a man struggling for minutes. It’s not immediately clear what the Frenchman’s motivation for leaving Madrid would be, given United are without European football this season and seem a long way off the summit of the Premier League.

Tchouameni is valued at €75m, according to Transfermarkt.