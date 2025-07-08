Manchester United in talks with £50m Brazilian star: report

Manchester United are closing in on a Brazilian star valued at £50 million.

Finding a way back into the Premier League's European spots is key for Manchester United this season, with much work needed to be done in the transfer window.

It is evident the current crop of players is not up to the standard required, leaving them searching the market for improvements.

Manchester United enquire about highly rated Brazilian star

Matheus Cunha and Diego Leon have already arrived at Old Trafford this summer, with the former expected to walk straight into the starting XI in Ruben Amorim's 3-4-3 system.

Manchester United's midfield struggled last season. With Casemiro's age looking like it crept up with him and Kobbie Mainoo struggling to stay fit, Bruno Fernandes, who you could probably describe as an attacking midfielder/no.10, was often deployed deeper than he would have liked.

Therefore a new midfielder may be required to help steady the ship and turn around performances.

GOAL is reporting that Manchester United have therefore entered talks for Atalanta and Brazil midfielder Ederson.

Alongside Juventus and Inter Milan, the Red Devils have made an enquiry, with FourFourTwo understanding the Italian side want in the region of €60 million to allow him to leave this summer. He in under contract until 2027, and is currently valued at €50 million by Transfermarkt.

Following Atalanta's 2023/24 season where they won the Europa League, Ederson was in high demand, with Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester United all exploring deals for the 26-year-old Brazilian. The club blocked a move then, and it remains unclear how willing they are to sell now.

In FourFourTwo's view, a move would signal intent from Manchester United. Their performance last season left much to be desired, and without European football, attracting players to Old Trafford may prove difficult.

The signing of Ederson, who has three caps for Brazil, would signal they still have a significant pull and they are preparing to be involved at the top end of the Premier League again.