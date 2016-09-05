Abdennour confirms contact with Premier League clubs

Aymen Abdennour has admitted he was in talks with Premier League clubs during the previous transfer window, but a deal did not materialise due to financial issues.

Valencia centre-back Abdennour was heavily linked with a switch to Chelsea last week, but Antonio Conte's side instead swooped for David Luiz from Paris Saint-Germain on deadline day.

The Tunisia international confirmed he had discussions about a switch to England during the window, though he did not specify which clubs were in contact.

Abdennour said "financial reasons" brought an end to any chance of a transfer.

"I was negotiating with English clubs during the transfer window but for financial reasons the transfer did not happen," he is quoted as saying by Marca.

Regardless, the 27-year-old insisted he is committed to Valencia, where his existing deal is set to expire in 2020.

Abdennour added: "Valencia is a great club and I have no problem continuing because I have four years left on my contract."