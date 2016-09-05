Abdennour confirms contact with Premier League clubs
Chelsea were reportedly interested in signing Aymen Abdennour, and the Valencia defender confirmed there was Premier League interest.
Aymen Abdennour has admitted he was in talks with Premier League clubs during the previous transfer window, but a deal did not materialise due to financial issues.
Valencia centre-back Abdennour was heavily linked with a switch to Chelsea last week, but Antonio Conte's side instead swooped for David Luiz from Paris Saint-Germain on deadline day.
The Tunisia international confirmed he had discussions about a switch to England during the window, though he did not specify which clubs were in contact.
Abdennour said "financial reasons" brought an end to any chance of a transfer.
"I was negotiating with English clubs during the transfer window but for financial reasons the transfer did not happen," he is quoted as saying by Marca.
Regardless, the 27-year-old insisted he is committed to Valencia, where his existing deal is set to expire in 2020.
Abdennour added: "Valencia is a great club and I have no problem continuing because I have four years left on my contract."
