Abdennour extends Monaco contract

Abdennour joined Monaco initially on loan from Toulouse in January 2014 before making the move permanent at the end of last season.

The Tunisia international has made 15 appearances in all competitions this season, scoring one goal - in a 2-0 win over Zenit in the UEFA Champions League back in December.

"Aymen is an essential part of the group and we are very happy to see him tied to the club for another year," said Monaco deputy CEO Vadim Vasilyev

"We are working to strengthen the team for the future and the extension of Aymen is part of this project."