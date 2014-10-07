Abdulrahman to miss UAE's friendlies

The 23-year-old has reportedly travelled to Spain for treatment - ruling him out of the UAE's clashes.

Abdulrahman missed Al Ain's 4-3 Arabian Gulf League loss at Al Jazira on Sunday due to the issue.

"Omar travelled with his brother Khaled to Barcelona this morning [Monday]," Al Ain team supervisor Mohammed Obeid Hammad is quoted as saying by Sport360.

"He will undergo treatment and an assessment by a specialist there, and we will talk to them again in a few days about the problem.

"We expect Omar will be ready to play again in seven to 10 days.

"We have sent a letter to the UAE FA explaining the situation, and they understand perfectly."

Abdulrahman was originally included in the UAE squad for both friendlies, to be played at Mohammed Bin Zayed Stadium.