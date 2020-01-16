Aberdeen agree pre-contract to sign St Johnstone winger Matty Kennedy

Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes expressed his delight at signing Matty Kennedy for next season ahead of a number of rivals.

The Dons confirmed the St Johnstone winger had agreed a pre-contract deal to move to Pittodrie in the summer.

The 25-year-old has committed his future to the Dons for three seasons.

St Johnstone manager Tommy Wright was eager to keep the former Kilmarnock and Cardiff player, while Hearts were also linked with a move to take him to Tynecastle.

McInnes told his club’s website: “I’m pleased Matty has shown a real desire to join Aberdeen when there were other options available to him.

“Respectfully he remains a St Johnstone player, but I look forward to him joining us in the summer and working with him next season.”