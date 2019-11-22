Aberdeen boss Derek McInnes backs Andy Considine for Scotland call-up

Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes admits Andy Considine may not be considered fashionable enough for a Scotland cap but he insists the defender will always be in vogue at Pittodrie.

The 32-year-old is set to become just the sixth player to register 500 Dons appearances when his side take on St Johnstone in Perth on Sunday.

His current manager is a huge admirer of the versatile stopper – part of Aberdeen’s 2014 League Cup-winning line-up – and insists the only thing missing from his CV is a full international run-out.

Considine won four caps for the under-21 national side but has yet to even receive a call-up to the senior squad, never mind pull on a full Scotland jersey.

McInnes believes that might be down to an unflattering outside perception of the defender but insists once you get an up-close look at his style of play, there is much to like.

“The only thing missing from Andy’s career is an international cap and maybe more trophies,” said the Reds boss.

“But that’s what we hope to work towards because I do think that 17 years at one club, 500 games on Sunday – if selected – shows he’s clearly at a place he enjoys and I think that comes out in his performances.

“When you get to know a player you can see even more of his qualities, like I have with Andy. Maybe looking from the outside in, the various different international managers, maybe he’s not fashionable enough. Who knows?

“But he could certainly play for Scotland. He’s good enough and he wouldn’t let anyone down.

“It’s very rare to play so many games for one club. The fact that so few players have managed to get over 500 appearances suggests how difficult it is and I’d suggest it’s even more difficult in the modern game.

“The world has become a smaller place and there are more opportunities to try a new experience and players are more prepared to try something different.

“He probably would have had other opportunities but he’s always been quick to re-sign, which has been brilliant for me because it’s not always easy re-signing good players after they do well for you – and Andy certainly has.

“I’ve spoken enough about his qualities, his consistency, his professionalism and the fact no matter where we play him, he’s always a very steady performer. Sometimes he’s better than steady.

“In every team and in every era there are always players, guys who grabbed more headlines but behind every successful team there are always guys who go about their work maybe a bit more unnoticed.

“But ask his team-mates and the managers he has had. Certainly my staff and I have high regard for him.

“I do think Andy has improved and that is down to him. He’s embraced the professional elements of the club and he’s flourished.”