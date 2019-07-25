Aberdeen boss McInnes enjoys response to setbacks in Georgia

Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes was happy with his players’ response to two first-half blows as they fought back to draw 1-1 in Georgia.

The Dons lost Ash Taylor to a hamstring injury inside 18 minutes of the first leg of their Europa League second qualifying round tie against Chikhura Sachkhere in Tbilisi.

McInnes was forced into a reshuffle, with Jon Gallagher dropping back from midfield and Andrew Considine moving into central defence.

But his team fell behind to a 41st-minute spot-kick after Funso Ojo was penalised.

McInnes reshuffled his back four again at half-time and Sam Cosgrove netted from the spot in the 68th minute.

McInnes told Red TV: “I thought the response was very good. At half-time we had it all to do.

“We started very well, very assured, very confident, had a couple of opportunities.

“I think the injury to big Ash unsettled us and was far from ideal. We have three injured defenders now and we only carry six.

“Jon Gallagher can play right-back, Shay (Logan) has played left-back before, but I felt we lost a bit of rhythm. Ryan Hedges playing an advanced left-back gave us a bit more balance and we saw the benefit of that second half.

“It helped us in possession but out of possession we were very comfortable. We took real charge of the game and I felt the goal was coming.

“So we lost Ash and for me it wasn’t a penalty. The boy threw himself up in the air, there was no contact for me.

“We had to deal with that and the response was good.

“If we were really chasing the game I think there was maybe another goal in it for us but we knew while 1-1 is not a perfect result, it gives us every opportunity to finish the tie at Pittodrie.”

On Taylor, McInnes added: “We will assess him when we get back to Aberdeen. Obviously it’s a hamstring injury and naturally you fear the worst with that.

“I don’t think he will be back any time soon but hopefully it’s not as bad as it could be.”