Aberdeen forward McGinn wants to build momentum

Niall McGinn insists Aberdeen are not in a bad place despite their mixed start to the season.

The Dons’ results have lacked consistency at times so far this campaign, with Derek McInnes’ injury-hit side recording three wins, three draws and two losses in their opening eight Ladbrokes Premiership games.

But the Northern Ireland international was quick to point out that they sit fourth in the table and he believes a positive run is all it will take to improve their position.

“I think whether we’re winning games or losing games we’ll always keep a sort of level head,” McGinn told a press conference shown on REDTV.

“Obviously a lot of people don’t see what goes on in training and stuff – there is always a positive mood and that comes from the manager and his assistant, right down to the group of players.

“Once we lose games we’re obviously frustrated as well as the fans but we always work hard on the training ground.

“You can’t win every game and when things are tough, it’s about everyone coming together and sticking together.

“The fans have always shown their support. We need the fans as much as we need each other.

“It is a collective unit so we just need to push together and I think we just need to get that bit of momentum.

“It’s one of those ones looking from probably the outside in it hasn’t been a great season but we’re still sitting fourth.

“It’s not a disaster. We’re still sitting in a nice place in the table and it’s one of those ones where if you go on a run of games you can definitely climb the table.”

Aberdeen travel to third-place Motherwell on Saturday and McGinn knows the Dons, who are without suspended pair Curtis Main and Lewis Ferguson as well as a host of injured players, will face a difficult test.

He added: “We know Motherwell are in form, they’re playing well and it’s going to be a very difficult game.

“But it’s a game, over the years of going down there, where we’ve picked up good results.

“We know it’s going to be a tough game with obviously the injuries we have but we’ve definitely got the squad of players who can come in and stake a claim.

“We just need to get back to winning ways as quickly as possible.”