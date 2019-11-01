Aberdeen hopeful Bryson will be fit to face Kilmarnock

Aberdeen boss Derek McInnes is hoping Craig Bryson will be fit for the visit of Kilmarnock on Saturday.

The midfielder went off in the midweek win over Hamilton after rolling his ankle but is working hard to be fit for the visit of his former club in the Ladbrokes Premiership.

Defender Ash Taylor is back in the squad after recovering from a long-term hamstring complaint, while Funso Ojo (hamstring) and Scott Wright (knee) remain out.

Kilmarnock have major problems in central defence after Alex Bruce lost his appeal against the red card he picked up at Motherwell in midweek.

First-choice pairing Stuart Findlay and Dario Del Fabro are both still out with hamstring injuries leaving 21-year-old Connor Johnson in line to make his second appearance alongside midfielder Gary Dicker.

Striker Osman Sow remains out with an ankle complaint.

Aberdeen provisional squad: Lewis, Logan, Leigh, Vyner, Considine, McKenna, Taylor, Devlin, Gallagher, McGinn, Hedges, Cosgrove, Anderson, D Campbell, McLennan, Wilson, Bryson, Gleeson, Ferguson, Main, Cerny.

Kilmarnock provisional squad: Branescu, O’Donnell, Hamalainen, Johnson, Power, McKenzie, Dicker, Wilson, El Makrini, Brophy, Millar, Thomas, Burke, St Clair, Jackson, Hendrie, Koprivec.