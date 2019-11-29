Aberdeen wait on Bryson

Aberdeen hope Craig Bryson will have recovered from Murray Davidson’s horror tackle in time to face St Mirren on Saturday.

The Dons midfielder missed training earlier in the week following the incident against St Johnstone but manager Derek McInnes hopes he will prove his fitness before the Pittodrie clash.

Zak Vyner is back after his shoulder injury but Ethan Ross (thigh), Funso Ojo (hamstring) and Scott Wright (knee) remain out.

Kirk Broadfoot is missing for the visitors.

The veteran centre-back will see a specialist about a foot injury which has kept him out since the defeat against Hearts at Tynecastle earlier in the month, although it is not believed to be serious.

Otherwise Saints boss Jim Goodwin has a strong squad from which to choose for the trip to Pittodrie.

Aberdeen provisional squad: Lewis, Logan, Leigh, Vyner, Considine, McKenna, Taylor, Devlin, Gallagher, McGinn, Hedges, Bryson, Cosgrove, Anderson, D Campbell, McLennan, Wilson, Gleeson, Ferguson, Main, Cerny.

St Mirren provisional squad: Hladky, P McGinn, Waters, MacKenzie, McLoughlin, Magennis, Erhahon, McAllister, S McGinn, Flynn, Foley, Andreu, Djorkaeff, MacPherson, Durmus, Mullen, Morias, Obika, Cooke, Lyness.