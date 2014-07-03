Abidal and Carvalho extend Monaco deals
Defensive duo Eric Abidal and Ricardo Carvalho have signed new one-year deals at Monaco, the club confirmed on Thursday.
France international Abidal, who recently made a recovery from liver cancer, joined from Barcelona at the start of last season, and played 26 league matches as Monaco finished second behind Paris Saint-Germain in Ligue 1.
Carvalho moved to the club at the same time from Real Madrid, and played in all but one of the team's top-flight outings in 2013-14.
It was announced on the club's official website that the pair had both been awarded one-year extensions to their previous deals, which had expired at the end of June.
"AS Monaco is delighted to announce the club has agreed a one-year contract extension with Eric Abidal and Ricardo Carvalho," a brief statement read.
"Eric Abidal and Ricardo Carvalho are now tied to AS Monaco until June 2015."
