Abidal training in Pyrenees after liver transplant

The 33-year-old France international is working with club physio Emili Ricart on a regime that includes aerobic work, mountain walks and ball work on a training pitch, Barca said in a statement on their website.

Abidal had an operation to remove a tumour from his liver in March 2011 before making a triumphant return two months later to lift the Champions League trophy after Barca's victory over Manchester United in the final at Wembley.

Doctors later decided the former Monaco and Lyon player needed a transplant and he said in August he was targeting a return before December.