AC Milan 2 Atalanta 2: Last-gasp Rigoni rescues a point

Substitute Emiliano Rigoni scored a 91st-minute equaliser to earn Atalanta a 2-2 Serie A draw against AC Milan at San Siro on Sunday.

The visitors twice came from behind following a poor start, with Gonzalo Higuain taking less than two minutes to put Milan ahead in fine fashion with his third strike in as many games.

Alejandro Gomez's equaliser was no less than Gian Piero Gasperini's men deserved early in the second half, but Giacomo Bonaventura capped a dynamic midfield performance with a goal just after the hour mark.

Ricardo Rodriguez appeared to have saved the three points with a goal-line clearance from Marten de Roon with one minute remaining, but Rigoni pounced on a rebound to secure a share of the spoils for Atalanta in stoppage time.

Milan got off to a flyer when Suso picked out the unmarked Higuain with a weighted cross and the striker hit a brilliant, instinctive finish into the bottom-left corner beyond Pierluigi Gollini.

Gasperini sent on Duvan Zapata and Rigoni for Musa Barrow and Mario Pasalic at half-time and the duo certainly made an impact.

Zapata drew a good reaction save from Gianluigi Donnarumma before providing the cross from which Gomez scored a 54th-minute equaliser, the Argentine arriving at the near post ahead of Davide Calabria to slide the ball home.

Parity lasted just seven minutes, though, as Bonaventura – who had a headed goal ruled out for offside in the first half – stabbed Suso's cross beyond Gollini.

But Atalanta continued to press and, after De Roon and Zapata were denied in the closing stages, Rigoni was on hand to avert a third straight league defeat.

What it means: Defensive frailties leave Gattuso under pressure

Milan's 1-0 Europa League win over Dudelange on Thursday remains the only game this season in which the Rossoneri have kept a clean sheet, and their vulnerability at the back was exposed again by Atalanta. The game should have been wrapped up in the first half, but Gomez and Rigoni exploited the ample space they were given by Gennaro Gattuso's defence and got their rewards.

Higuain on song

Ably supported by Suso and Hakan Calhanoglu, Higuain was a threat to Atalanta throughout. Often an isolated figure who relies on good service, the Argentina international dropped deep to collect the ball and carry it forward to good effect, showing flashes of skill that the visitors struggled to cope with.

Biglia goes missing when it matters most

Lucas Biglia's role in the centre of Milan's midfield looks more than the experienced Argentine can handle at the moment. He failed to provide adequate cover for central defenders Alessio Romagnoli and Mateo Musacchio in the second half, when his presence in front of the back four might have been the difference for the hosts.

What's next?

Milan head to lowly Empoli on Thursday, while Atalanta are in action against Torino 24 hours earlier.