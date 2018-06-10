AC Milan captain Bonucci dismisses transfer rumours
AC Milan skipper Leonardo Bonucci is not looking for a way out of San Siro, despite speculation linking him with the Premier League.
Leonardo Bonucci has played down suggestions he could leave AC Milan in the upcoming transfer window.
Italy defender Bonucci, 31, is reportedly the subject of interest from Premier League side Manchester United.
He will be without Champions League football for a second successive if he remains at San Siro after Milan finished a disappointing sixth in Serie A.
However, the Rossoneri skipper insists he has no desire to leave the club he joined from Juventus less than 12 months ago.
"There is no problem whatsoever [at Milan]," Bonucci told Sky Sport Italia. "I hope these rumours will be put to bed so we can build something important.
"We're aiming to return to the Champions League and to compete for big objectives."
Bonucci made 51 competitive appearances in his first season with Milan, scoring twice.
