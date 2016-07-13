AC Milan offer support to ill Tabarez

AC Milan have posted a message in support of former head coach Oscar Tabarez, who is battling ill health.

The Uruguay boss was forced to use a mobility scooter and a walking stick during the Copa America Centenario last month, though he refused to discuss his ailment publicly.

Reports in his homeland state that the 69-year-old has been diagnosed with Guillain-Barre syndrome, a serious condition in which the body's immune system attacks the central nervous system, usually after a viral or bacterial infection.

Tabarez, who was head coach of Milan for a short spell in the 1995-96 season, has now been sent some words of encouragement by the club.

"Tabarez was only with us for a few months, but Milan have not forgotten his expertise and his professionalism," a message posted via Milan's official website read.

"While we await medical insight about the syndrome which struck him during the Copa America, we send him loving and supportive thoughts. Forza Maestro!"

The Uruguayan Football Association (AUF) has yet to comment on Tabarez's condition.