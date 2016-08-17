AC Milan seal Sosa signing

AC Milan have completed the signing of Jose Sosa from Besiktas on a two-year contract.

The 31-year-old arrives at San Siro after Vincenzo Montella's men confirmed the transfer - reportedly worth €7.5million - on Wednesday.

Sosa, who has previously represented Napoli and Atletico Madrid, played 31 times in the Super Lig as Besiktas were crowned champions last season, scoring seven goals.

Personal terms between Milan and the player were reportedly agreed as early as June, with lengthy negotiations now finally at an end after the player himself consistently spoke of his wish not to miss out on the chance to move.

Sosa was an unused substitute in the penalty shoot-out defeat to Galatasaray in last Saturday's Turkish Super Cup – his last involvement for Besiktas.

The attacking midfielder adds to Milan's signings of Gustavo Gomez, Gianluca Lapadula and Leonel Vangioni ahead of the new Serie A season.

At international level, Sosa last played for Argentina in October 2013.