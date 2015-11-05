AC Milan v Atalanta: De Sciglio aiming for fourth straight win

Mattia De Sciglio feels AC Milan's defensive improvements in recent weeks have created tranquillity in the squad as Sinisa Mihajlovic's men aim for a fourth straight Serie A win when Atalanta visit San Siro this weekend.

After an inconsistent start to the season, Mihajlovic has masterminded successive victories over Sassuolo, Chievo and Lazio - they have not won four consecutive league matches since April 2014.

As a result, Milan have moved up to sixth in Serie A, just five points off leaders Fiorentina.

Defender De Sciglio believes things are starting to click and praised the work of Mihajlovic, who took charge in June, in turning things around.

"There is certainly a much more relaxed atmosphere than before, winning helps you win and that's what we want to do on Saturday," De Sciglio told Milan Channel.

"Saturday will require a lot of attention and concentration. We should replicate the game against Lazio in the sense that in some situations we will be less beautiful and more concrete, as we were in Rome.

"Mihajlovic has immediately brought his mentality, his ideas too. In the difficult times we experienced he has always worked hard and has done his best to try to pull the team out of that situation.

"In the last games we have shown greater defensive solidity and I think through working with the new arrivals each day we are getting to know each other even better and this improves robustness."

Milan have won six of their last seven Serie A home games carrying over to last season, but Atalanta emerged 1-0 victors on their last visit in January.

The Bergamo side have not managed consecutive victories over Milan at San Siro since 1943, but Guglielmo Stendardo thinks Atalanta have a chance of doing just that.

"The match against Milan will be tough because they are in great form, but we want to show that we can have our say - even away from home," he told Sport Orobico.

Giacomo Bonaventura received a late booking against Lazio that means he will be suspended for the visit of his former club.

Stendardo said: "The absence of Bonaventura will definitely be an advantage."

Milan will also be without Mario Balotelli as he recovers from injury, while Alex missed training on Wednesday after being knocked unconscious in a collision with Gianluigi Donnarumma at the weekend.

Andrea Bertolacci suffered a thigh tear 35 minutes into the win at the Stadio Olimpico and will also miss out.

Atalanta will be without defender Boukary Drame (hamstring), who continues to train separately after sitting out last weekend's 3-0 loss at Bologna.