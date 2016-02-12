AC Milan v Genoa: Antonelli desperate to end losing streak

AC Milan defender Luca Antonelli is desperate to end the Rossoneri's losing streak against Genoa when they lock horns on Sunday.

Milan have been in excellent form in recent weeks, having not lost in their last six Serie A games, but they have lost their three most recent meetings with Genoa.

Sinisa Mihajlovic's resurgent team cannot afford another defeat this weekend, if they are to maintain their push for Champions League qualification.

And Antonelli is determined to beat Gian Petro Gasperini's side, who sit 16th after a run of four league matches without a win,

"We have a good group of players and we are showing that with our performances," Antonelli told Milan Channel.

"In the past six or seven matches, we have been a different side compared to the start of the season. We focus a lot on team-work and it’s there to see.

"Genoa are a top side and they have a brilliant coach. Milan have lost the past three meetings with Genoa, but we are preparing in the best way possible because we need all three points.

"We encountered a few difficulties at the start of the season because there were a lot of changes, but we are now having a good season.

"We must win this weekend as then after that we have a tough match at Napoli. For the moment, however, all thoughts are on the match with Genoa."

Milan sit sixth in the Serie A table ahead of Sunday's game with 40 points from 24 games, trailing third-placed Fiorentina by six points.

Genoa, meanwhile, are just six points above the drop zone and have not scored in their last three Serie A outings.

Genoa beat Milan 1-0 at the Stadio Luigi Ferraris back in September courtesy of an early Blerim Dzemaili goal.



Key Opta stats:

- Last season, Genoa won away at AC Milan in Serie A for the first time since 1958.

- Genoa have failed to score in 12 games so far in this campaign, more than any other side.

- Milan's M'Baye Niang has scored in three successive Serie A appearances for the first time in his career.

- Milan have scored five goals following a corner kick - more than any other side in this competition. Genoa instead have shipped five from corners.