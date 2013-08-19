Accrington's Heys banned for betting violations

Heys was found to have breached the FA's rules regarding betting 735 times over a 10-year period, with 231 of the bets involving Accrington.

He also bet on his team to lose 37 times, and was fined £1,000 in addition to his ban from all football activity.

Heys intends to appeal the length of the ban.

"Anyone who knows me personally will know that I only ever want a win for my team," a statement on his official website read.

"This has always been the case and, on occasions when I have very occasionally bet against my club over the last 10 years, I would always have been very happy to lose the stake and take the result.

"I have not staked any bet of any kind on Accrington Stanley for over three years. Furthermore, I have not placed any bet which would contravene the betting regulations for over 10 months.

"I have rightly suffered because of my actions, and the lengthy suspension that has been imposed upon me should be viewed as a warning to those involved in football as to the consequences of such irresponsible actions.

"I fully intend to appeal against the excessiveness of the penalty in an effort to get it reduced so that I may work towards resuming my career within the football industry."