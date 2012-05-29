Adam determined to regain full fitness

The Reds are believed to be close to making an appointment, and Adam is desperate to recover fully from a serious knee injury so he can make a quick impression.

"Whoever comes in will be a top manager who is used to working with top players," the Scot said in the Mail on Sunday.

"It’s one of the best jobs in English football so it will be very attractive to a lot of people. We’re one of the best clubs in the world and I feel extremely fortunate to be at Liverpool."

Having helped the club win its first trophy in six years in the League Cup final, the Scotland international endured a frustrating end to his first season at Anfield.

The injury sustained in the 3-2 loss to QPR in March meant he missed the final eight weeks of the season. Subsequently, Adam was ruled out of both the FA Cup semi-final and final, something he found particularly difficult to deal with.

"I missed eight weeks towards the end of the season and the cup final. I couldn’t help the lads when they needed it," he said.

Fortunately, the player recently returned to the club's Melwood training complex as he steps up his rehabilitation process and was keen to express his eagerness to return to full fitness.

"I was back working at Liverpool last week, I’ll be all geared up and trying to impress the new manager... I need to be fully fit to show the new man what I can do."

By Ben Rasmin