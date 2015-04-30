Adam due to play with broken nose - Hughes

Mark Hughes is confident Stoke City midfielder Charlie Adam can feature against Swansea City on Saturday despite suffering a broken nose.

The Scotland international suffered the blow on Thursday but is set to wear a protective mask in order to feature in the Premier League clash involving two sides separated by three points in the top half of the table.

Hughes, who also has concerns over Geoff Cameron's fitness, says Adam could yet be utilised at the Liberty Stadium.

"We got an injury today to Charlie Adam, unfortunately, who got a bang on the nose," the Welshman explained.

"It looks like he's broken his nose. I think he's done it in the past and that's probably where the weakness is.

"As long as that doesn't swell up to any consequence and affect his breathing then we should be okay.

"He's got a mask from the last time he did it so we're all prepared. Hopefully it won't compromise him for the game this weekend."

On defender Cameron, Hughes was less positive, with the American struggling to shake off a hamstring problem.

"Geoff has got a tightness in his hamstring, he hasn't trained all week," he added.

"He'll train tomorrow, that's the hope anyway, he's quite positive but we'll see how he goes with the training.

"The hope is he'll be available."