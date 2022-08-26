Adama Traore is happy to still be at Wolves, insists Bruno Lage

Wolves boss Bruno Lage insists Adama Traore is happy at the club ahead of next week’s transfer deadline.

The forward has remained at Molineux this summer despite failing to nail down a regular spot under Lage.

Traore spent the second half of last season on loan at boyhood club Barcelona but they failed to make the move permanent.

Adama Traore scored his first goal of the season in Wolves’ Carabao Cup win over Preston (David Davies/PA)

He made 17 appearances, although he started in just four La Liga games, for the Spanish side.

Traore scored his first goal for Wolves since January in Tuesday’s 2-1 Carabao Cup win over Preston and Lage believes he is settled at Molineux.

He said: “You can see that by the way he is training and playing. I can see that every day.

“When I look back in January, it was an important moment. We accepted the decision to go to Barcelona because it’s his team and now he is with us. I’m happy with him and the signals he has given to me and within the games shows he’s happy with us.

“We want players who can give us different dynamics. We understand what he can give us.”

Wolves host Newcastle on Sunday and Chiquinho remains out with a long-term knee injury but Lage is expected to recall Jose Sa, Ruben Neves and Daniel Podence after the win over Preston.

Wolves, third from bottom, are winless in the Premier League after three games but, despite last week’s 1-0 defeat at Tottenham, Lage is happy with their displays.

He said: “It was a good week for us, two good performances, the signals are there. We don’t have too much time for training and to prepare but we are doing better. There are good signals in the last two games.”