Adams confirms talks with Brondby

Former Arsenal captain Tony Adams says he would relish the opportunity to become head coach at Brondby.

The 49-year-old, who is set to step down as sporting director of Azerbaijani side Gabala in May, has been in regular talks with Brondby owner Jan Bech Andersen.

While he is unsure over his prospects at landing the role, Adams has made it clear that he would jump at the chance to take charge of the 10-time Danish champions.

"He is a great guy and I really like him and his vision for the club," he told newspaper BT. "Brondby is a fantastic football club, probably the biggest and best in Denmark. So of course I'm interested in the coaching job.

"We talk regularly. Whether that leads to a coaching job or just a great friendship I don't know."

Adams, a four-time Premier League winner with Arsenal, was manager of Wycombe Wanderers and Portsmouth prior to being named coach of Gabala in 2010.