Adams takes positives from debut defeat

The former Norwich player was appointed as Chris Hughton's successor on Sunday but was denied a debut win thanks to Hugo Rodallega's 40th-minute goal.

The Colombian's half-volley handed Fulham another vital three points and brought Norwich further into the relegation mire ahead of a daunting run-in for Adams charges.

His side face Liverpool, Manchester United, Chelsea and Arsenal in the last four matches but the 48-year-old felt there were plenty of positives to take from the defeat.

"I couldn't ask for any more (from the players), I thought they were first class with the desire they showed," he said.

"I thought tactically we were spot on and we dominated large spells of the game. We've had chances and not taken them - that's what's cost us.

"For all the good play and effort we've had - we've got to score goals. There's not much else you can fault the team for.

"They defended well, apart from the goal - again one mistake costs you - but you've got a dressing room there full of desperately sad people.

"If we can stick with that level of commitment, yes we've got four very tough games, but we'll have a great chance and have a good go."

Norwich sit two points above the drop zone ahead of their final four games but their hopes of staying in the division were dealt a further blow by Cardiff City's win over Southampton.

Having failed to find the net for a third league game running, Adams feels a turnaround in their fortunes up front can aid a recovery.

"We haven't scored enough goals as a team all season - it's quite clear," he added.

"What makes it particularly galling is after a performance like that I think we deserved something from the game.

"Just before Fulham scored we were thinking, 'We'll go in at half-time and we can maybe make one or two slight changes' but we were confident of winning the game.

"You saw that in the second half, we came out with the same attitude, the same positive attitude to go try and win it.

"We were the dominant team for long, long spells. I can't fault the effort at all."